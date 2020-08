JEE Main exam and NEET to go ahead as per schedule: National Testing Agency

Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 21: The National Testing Agency on Friday confirmed that the JEE (Main) exam will be be held from September 1-6 and NEET (UG) on September 13.

So far 63,932, JEE Main candidates have requested change of centre cities due to COVID impact while 95,000 NEET candidates have requested the same.