JEE Main April 2019 registrations to end on March 7; Apply now

    New Delhi, Mar 06: The online registration process for JEE Main April 2019 exam will conclude on March 7. Interested and eligible candidates who are yet to apply for this entrance examination can rush to the official website nopw and fill the application form.

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the examination in the month of April 2019. The application process began in the month of February 2019 the same will end on March 7, 2019. NTA is all set to conduct JEE Main 2019 examination from April 7, 2019 to April 20, 2019 across various centres in the country.

    JEE Main April 2019: Exam dates

    • The JEE Main 2019 exam is scheduled to be held between April 7 to April 20.
    • Online submission of application last date: March 7, 2019
    • Downloading of admit cards: March 18, 2019
    • Dates of examination: April 6 to April 20, 2019 (8 different sittings and candidate can choose any one)
    • Result date: April 30, 2019

    JEE Main 2019: Eligibility criteria

    • The candidates require at least 75 per cent in class 12 board exams or a place among the top 20 percentile of the Boards to be eligible for JEE Main or advanced.
    • The SC and ST categories, candidates should have lowered to 65 per cent.

    Age limit:

    • For appearing in the JEE (Main) examination there is no age limit for the candidates.

    JEE Main April 2019: How to register

    • Go to NTA's JEE Main 2019's official website jeemain.nic.in
    • Click on 'Apply for JEE Main April 2019' button If you are a registered user click on 'login to apply' or else register yourself.
    • Click on 'proceed to apply' link under the 'Fresh user' tab on the left side.
    • Fill in the required details asked in the form Scan and upload images
    • Pay the application fee and submit
    • Keep the application number or registration number safe with you for future reference.

    The Joint Entrance Examination is a national level competitive examination that is conducted twice a year for admission to undergraduate Engineering Programs at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTI) along with Institutions funded by participating State Governments and others.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 15:46 [IST]
