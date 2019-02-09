JEE Main April 2019 registration begins, Check eligibility criteria, exam date

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 09: The online registration process for JEE Main April 2019 exam has begun on the official website. Candidates can apply before March 7 and pay the fees by March 8, 2019.

JEE Main I began from January 6 to 20, 2019, and, the results were declared on January 19. The JEE will be held in multiple sessions and the students will have the option to choose a date. Moreover, any student who appears for the JEE (Main) twice, the best of his/ her two scores will be considered.

To fill the authentication form, the candidate needs to provide ID proof details. The id proof can be any of these - Aadhaar card, passport number, driving license, ration card number, bank account number, etc. Note that Aadhhar Card is not mandatory to apply for JEE Main 2019. Also, the candidates have to provide a valid email Id and phone number.

JEE Main April 2019: Important dates

Online submission of application Commencing date: February 8

Online submission of application last date: March 7, 2019

Downloading of admit cards: March 18, 2019

Dates of examination: April 6 to April 20, 2019 (8 different sittings and candidate can choose any one)

Result date: April 30, 2019

The candidates who clear the JEE Main exam will be appearing in the JEE Advance examination for which the schedule will be released later.

JEE Main 2019: Eligibility criteria

The candidates require at least 75 per cent in class 12 board exams or a place among the top 20 percentile of the Boards to be eligible for JEE Main or advanced.

The SC and ST categories, candidates should have lowered to 65 per cent.

JEE Main April 2019: How to register

Go to NTA's JEE Main 2019's official website jeemain.nic.in

Click on 'Apply for JEE Main April 2019' button

If you are a registered user click on 'login to apply' or else register yourself.

Click on 'proceed to apply' link under the 'Fresh user' tab on the left side.

Fill in the required details asked in the form

Scan and upload images

Pay the application fee and submit

Keep the application number or registration number safe with you for future reference.