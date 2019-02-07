JEE Main April 2019 applications to release tomorrow, registration to begin

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 07: Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2019 April exam online registration would begin from tomorrow, February 8, 2019 on jeemain.nic.in. Earlier, the HRD Ministry decided to conduct the examination twice a year.

JEE Main is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating though Central Seat Allocation Board subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75% marks in the 12th class examination, or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th class examination conducted by the respective Boards. For SC/ST candidates the qualifying marks would be 65% in the 12th class examination.

[JEE Main 2019 Paper 2 result out: How to check]

JEE Main I began from January 6 to 20, 2019, and, the results were declared on January 19. The JEE will be held in multiple sessions and the students will have the option to choose a date. Moreover, any student who appears for the JEE (Main) twice, the best of his/ her two scores will be considered.

To fill the authentication form, the candidate needs to provide ID proof details. The id proof can be any of these - Aadhaar card, passport number, driving license, ration card number, bank account number, etc. Note that Aadhhar Card is not mandatory to apply for JEE Main 2019. Also, the candidates have to provide a valid email Id and phone number.

[SITEEE 2019: Application form, exam date; How to apply?]

JEE Main April 2019: Important dates

Online submission of application Commencing date: February 8

Online submission of application last date: March 7, 2019

Downloading of admit cards: March 18, 2019

Dates of examination: April 6 to April 20, 2019 (8 different sittings and candidate can choose any one)

Result date: April 30, 2019

JEE Main 2019: Eligibility criteria

The candidates require at least 75 per cent in class 12 board exams or a place among the top 20 percentile of the Boards to be eligible for JEE Main or advanced.

The SC and ST categories, candidates should have lowered to 65 per cent.