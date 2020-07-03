JEE Main, NEET 2020 exams postponed, to be held in September

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 03: The HRD Ministry on Friday postponed medical and engineering entrance exams NEET and JEE to September in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

"Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone JEE and NEET examinations. JEE-Main examination will be held between September 1-6, while JEE-advanced exam will be held on September 27.

NEET examination will be held on September 13," said Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nihank'.

After PM Modi says 'age of expansionism is over', China says 'groundless allegation' | Oneindia News

The medical entrance exam National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was scheduled for July 26, while the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges was to be held from July 18-23. JEE-Advanced, which is conducted for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), was scheduled for August 23.