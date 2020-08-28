JEE Main 2020: NTA arranges for 10L masks, 6.6K litres of sanitiser

Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Aug 28: National Testing Agency (NTA), for the safety of students during JEE (Main) exam, has arranged for 10 lakh pairs of masks, 1,300 infrared thermometer guns, 6,600 litres of sanitiser, 6,600 sponges, 3,300 spray bottles and 3,300 cleaning staff.

NTA will conduct the JEE (Main) at 660 test centres and is spending an additional Rs 13 crore to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

More invigilators have been roped in than previously planned as the number of test centres has gone up.

The number of examination Centers has also been increased from 570 to 660. The number of shifts has been increased from the earlier 8 to 12, and the number of candidates per shift has been reduced from earlier 1.32 lakh to 85,000 now.

The exams will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be from 9 Am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift will be from 3 Pm to 6 PM. In between, the classrooms will be thoroughly sanitised.

Meanwhile, Congress has launched its nationwide protest against the JEE, NEET exams being conducted amid Covid-19.

Party leader Rahul Gandhi shared a video of the campaign titled 'Speak up for Student Safety' on Twitter.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said health and safety of 25 lakh students are being jeopardised in the ensuing JEE, NEET exams as students are protesting across the country.

Posing a set of questions, Surjewala asked who will "oversee that the guidelines and protocols do not remain an empty paper formality".