    JEE Main 2020: Eligibility criteria for admissions to NITs relaxed

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 23: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for admissions to NITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

    Repreentational Image
    Repreentational Image

    Making the announcement, Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted, "JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates will now only need to obtain a passing certificate in class XII examination irrespective of the marks obtained."

    Usually, candidates must have secured at least 75% aggregate marks in Class 12 (or an equivalent) Board examination or should figure out in the top 20 percentile of successful candidates in their respective Class 12 (or equivalent) board examination.

    Recently, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has decided to relax admission criterion regarding class 12 marks this year in view of partial cancellation of exams by various boards due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'' announced on Friday.

    For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced, the candidates are required to secure either minimum 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.

    While JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for JEE-Advanced.

    Key school boards, including the CBSE and CISCE, cancelled their remaining class 10 and class 12 exams amid growing concerns over student safety in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

    The boards have announced their respective results using alternative assessment schemes based on performance in exams already conducted or internal assessment.

    The JEE Mains examination, which has been postponed twice, will now be held from September 1-6, while JEE Advanced, which is conducted by the IITs, is scheduled to be held on September 27.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 16:53 [IST]
