JEE Main 2019 results out: How to check

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 19: The results of first JEE Main exam 2018, conducted by the National Testing Agency have been released on its official website. This is the fastest ever declaration of result of this test held for admissions in engineering colleges.

The JEE Main result 2019 can be accessed from the official website after entering the application number and date of birth of the candidates. Over 8 lakh candidates had taken the test.

The Joint Entrance (JEE Main) examinations were held between January 8 and 12, 2019.

Steps to check your JEE Main 2019 Results:

Go to the official website, jeemain.nic.in .

. Click on 'download results' link.

Fill in with registration number, roll number and click on submit.

The results will be appeared on the screen.

Download and take a print out of the same for future convenience.

"After the JEE Main April 2019 Exam, the Ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration better of the two NTA Scores of all candidates appeared in January 2019 and April 2019 examinations," the agency said in a release.