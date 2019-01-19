  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    JEE Main 2019 results out: How to check

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 19: The results of first JEE Main exam 2018, conducted by the National Testing Agency have been released on its official website. This is the fastest ever declaration of result of this test held for admissions in engineering colleges.

    JEE Main 2019 results out: How to check

    The JEE Main result 2019 can be accessed from the official website after entering the application number and date of birth of the candidates. Over 8 lakh candidates had taken the test.

    The Joint Entrance (JEE Main) examinations were held between January 8 and 12, 2019.

    Steps to check your JEE Main 2019 Results:

    • Go to the official website, jeemain.nic.in.
    • Click on 'download results' link.
    • Fill in with registration number, roll number and click on submit.
    • The results will be appeared on the screen.
    • Download and take a print out of the same for future convenience.

    "After the JEE Main April 2019 Exam, the Ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration better of the two NTA Scores of all candidates appeared in January 2019 and April 2019 examinations," the agency said in a release.

    Read more about:

    jee results

    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 16:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue