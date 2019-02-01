  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JEE Main 2019 Paper 2 result out: How to check

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2019) result for paper 2 held in January 2019. A total of 1,80,052 candidates had registered for the exam including one transgender, 75,658 female and 1,04,393 male candidates across 390 exam centres.

    JEE Main 2019 Paper 2 result out: How to check

    The scorecard for paper 1 was released on January 19. JEE Main January was conducted from January 8 to 12 for which around 11 lakhs candidates registered.

    Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official webise using their application number and password or application number and date of birth.

    The national level engineering entrance examination JEE Main for January was conducted from January 8 to 12 in the computer-based test (CBT) mode in various shifts per day. For April, the exam will be conducted from April 6 to 20. The registrations for April session will commence from February 8.

    JEE Main 2019 paper 2: How to check

    • Go to the official website jeemain.nic.in.
    • On the home page, click on the link that read JEE (Main) January 2019 NTA Score.
    • On the new window that opens enter your application number, date of birth and security pin and click submit.
    • Your NTA Score would be available on the screen.
    • Take a printout.

    Read more about:

    jee results

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue