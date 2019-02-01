JEE Main 2019 Paper 2 result out: How to check

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 01: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2019) result for paper 2 held in January 2019. A total of 1,80,052 candidates had registered for the exam including one transgender, 75,658 female and 1,04,393 male candidates across 390 exam centres.

The scorecard for paper 1 was released on January 19. JEE Main January was conducted from January 8 to 12 for which around 11 lakhs candidates registered.

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official webise using their application number and password or application number and date of birth.

The national level engineering entrance examination JEE Main for January was conducted from January 8 to 12 in the computer-based test (CBT) mode in various shifts per day. For April, the exam will be conducted from April 6 to 20. The registrations for April session will commence from February 8.

JEE Main 2019 paper 2: How to check

Go to the official website jeemain.nic.in .

. On the home page, click on the link that read JEE (Main) January 2019 NTA Score.

On the new window that opens enter your application number, date of birth and security pin and click submit.

Your NTA Score would be available on the screen.

Take a printout.