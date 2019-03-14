JEE Main 2019 April Exam Rescheduled: Check New Date Sheet

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 14: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the JEE Main 2019 exam, in view f Lok Sabha elections. It will be now held on April 7 (Paper 2 - B. Arch/ B. Planning). However, Paper 1 (B.E/ B.Tech) will be held from April 8, 9, 10 and 12.

Earlier the exam was scheduled to be held from April 7 to April 20 onwards.

Besides, NTA will release the JEE Main 2019 admit card on March 20 for candidates to download the same online. The students who are appearing for JEE Mains can get their admit cards from April 20. The admit cards will be available on the official website- jeemain.nic.in.

The national entrance exam will be conducted in an online, computer-based mode only, except for the drawing test for Paper 2, which will be held offline.

Paper 1 will consist of objective type questions, and Paper 2 will have mathematics and aptitude section as an objective type. The change of JEE Main 2019 exam dates has been notified through a public notice on March 13.