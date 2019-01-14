  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    JEE Main 2019 Answer Key releasing today: Steps to download

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 14: JEE Main 2019 answer keys are expected to be released today on its official website, Jeemain.nic.in.

    JEE Main 2019 Answer Key releasing today: Steps to download

    Candidates who have appeared would be allowed to go through their recorded responses and question papers along with official answer keys. The window to raise objections would also be activated along with key on jeemain.nic.in.

    No personal intimation would be sent to students regarding the release of answer keys or any other updates.

    Steps to download JEE Main Answer Key 2019:

    • Visit the official website, nta.ac.in
    • Click on 'download answer key' link
    • Enter registration number, roll number
    • Answer key will appear on the screen
    • Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

    The five-day long Joint Entrance (JEE Main) examinations was concluded on Saturday, January 12.

    Read more about:

    examination education

    Story first published: Monday, January 14, 2019, 12:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue