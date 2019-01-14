JEE Main 2019 Answer Key releasing today: Steps to download

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 14: JEE Main 2019 answer keys are expected to be released today on its official website, Jeemain.nic.in.

Candidates who have appeared would be allowed to go through their recorded responses and question papers along with official answer keys. The window to raise objections would also be activated along with key on jeemain.nic.in.

No personal intimation would be sent to students regarding the release of answer keys or any other updates.

Steps to download JEE Main Answer Key 2019:

Visit the official website, nta.ac.in

Click on 'download answer key' link

Enter registration number, roll number

Answer key will appear on the screen

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The five-day long Joint Entrance (JEE Main) examinations was concluded on Saturday, January 12.