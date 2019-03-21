JEE Main 2019 Admit card: Direct link to download

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 21: The JEE Main 2019 Admit card has been released. the same is available on the official website.

The JEE Main 2019 hall ticket will contain important information regarding the exam date, centre and timings. The exam date has now been slightly changed owing to the Lok Sabha elections.

This year onwards, the JEE main will be conducted in online mode. The exam will be conducted in two shifts each day. The first shift will be from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and second shift will be from 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

From this year onward, with NTA at its helm, JEE Main exam is being conducted completely in online/computer-based mode. The JEE Main exam which was conducted in January was also conducted in computer-based mode except for the drawing test in Paper II which is conducted for admission to architecture programmes. The admit card is available on https://jeemain.nic.in/jeemainapp/loginoption.htm.