JEE Main 2018: CBSE files FIR against website owner for circulating fake news

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has filed a written complaint for lodging FIR against website owner of cisthetaglobal.com, which circulated fake news alleging that some questions of the mains paper conducted on Sunday, April 8 were identical to the 2016 mock test questions of the Narayana Coaching Centre.

The FIR was filed against the website owner of cisthetaglobal.com with the DCP (Crime) Delhi Police Headquarters yesterday on April 11.

In a press release issued by the CBSE PR Office, the board has informed that the news was indeed fake. "While it is established that the news about JEE (Main) 2018 questions were identical to 2016 mock test is completely baseless and circulated to damage the image of the board, CBSE has taken serious cognizance of the situation and filed a written complaint for lodging FIR against the website owner of cisthetaglobal.com with the DCP (Crime) Delhi Police Headquarters on April 11."

The site had put up baseless information on JEE Main 2018 questions being identical to 2016 mock test of Narayana Coaching Academy

Earlier, on Wednesday, the board said that all the questions are original and were set by examiners only two months ago.

