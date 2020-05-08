  • search
    JEE Advanced for admission to IITs to be held on August 23

    New Delhi, May 08: The Indian Institute of Technology will conduct the JEE Advanced on August 23.

    The announcement was made by HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday. The exam was earlier scheduled for May 17 2020, but had to be postponed due to the nation wide lockdown. The JEE Mains will take place from July 18 to July 23 while the NEET exam will be held on July 26.

    JEE Mains is conducted for admissions to engineering colleges across the country and is a qualifying exam for the JEE Advanced. Meanwhile the HRD Ministry is expected to announce the schedule for the pending board exams today.

    Story first published: Friday, May 8, 2020, 8:17 [IST]
