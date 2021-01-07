JEE Advanced 2017: Why bonus marks were given to questions not attempted asks SC

JEE Advanced 2021 to be conducted on 3rd July 2021

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 07: Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday announced Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 will be conducted on 3rd July 2021. The exam will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur. The relaxation in the eligibility criterion pertaining to class 12 marks will be offered this year too, he said.

The exam will be held on July 3 while the 75 percent eligibility criteria will not be applicable this year. The exam will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur.

JEE-Mains to be held four times a year starting 2021, first round in Feb

For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced, the candidates are required to secure either minimum 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.

While JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for JEE-Advanced.

In another tweet on Wednesday, the education minister wrote, "Dear Students, I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in IITs and the date of JEE Advanced tomorrow at 6 pm."