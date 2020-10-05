YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JEE Advanced 2020 result declared: How to check

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 05: The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has declared the JEE Advanced 2020 result. The same is available on the official website.

      JEE-Advanced results announced: Pune Boy Chirag Falor tops exam|Oneindia News

      Pune boy Chirag Falor tops exam IIT officials said. 96 per cent of the 1.6 lakh candidates who registered took the exams.

      JEE Advanced 2020 result declared: How to check

      "I congratulate all students of JEE (Advanced) who got their desired rank & request them to work for Atmanirbhar Bharat in future. I also congratulate IIT-Delhi for successfully conducting exam and announcing results on time," Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal said in a tweet. The results are available on jeeadv.ac.in.

      How to check JEE Advanced 2020 result:

      • Go to jeeadv.ac.in
      • Click on the result link
      • Enter required details
      • Submit
      • View result
      • Download
      • Take a printout

      More JEE News

      Read more about:

      jee

      Story first published: Monday, October 5, 2020, 11:15 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 5, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X