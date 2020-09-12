JEE Advanced 2020 exam on Sep 27: Check revised details

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 12: The JEE Advanced 2020 will be held later this month. The registration process for the same begins today.

Interested and eligible foreign nationals were asked to fill the application form on or before September 17. The forms will be available for all other candidates from September 12 and the last date to fill the form is September 17. The fees should be paid by September 18.

Due t the pandemic the following have been revised:

Application form to be released today

Last date to apply for the exam is September 17

Last day to pay fees is September 18

JEE Advanced admit card from September 21 to September 27.

Exam will be conducted on September 27.

Final answer keys of JEE Advanced on October 5

Provisional answer key will be released on September 29.

JEE Advanced result 2020 will be released by the IIT Delhi online on October 5.

JEE Advanced 2020 counselling and seat allotment process conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) to begin on October 6.