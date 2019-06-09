  • search
    JD (U) to be part of NDA only in Bihar

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 09: Amid friction between the two parties post Lok Sabha polls, the Janata Dal (United) on Sunday decided that it would not be part of the BJP-led NDA outside the state of Bihar, where the two parties have allied to form government.

    The decision was taken in the JD (U) 's National Executive Meet today. Reports say that the JDU will fight the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Haryana and Delhi alone.

    This after a series of disagreements between the two parties. During the talks for Modi 2.0 cabinet, the JD (U) wanted two berths, but the BJP was willing to give only one. Just before PM Modi's grand swearing in, Nitish Kumar announced that JD (U) will not be the part of the Modi Cabinet.

    After this Nitish expanded his candidate in Bihar and gave very little to the BJP. Last Sunday, Kumar expanded his council of ministers. He kept eight for the JD(U), while giving just one for the BJP.

    [JD(U)-BJP leaders give each others Iftar parties a miss]

    Hours after the expansion, there were more uncomfortable moments after both sides giving the Iftar parties a miss. The JD(U) had organised an Iftar party at the Haj Bhavan, but not BJP leader attended it. On the other hand Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi arranged a Iftar party, but the JD(U) leaders gave it a miss.

    In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, JD(U) won 16 seats in Bihar, while the BJP bagged 17.

