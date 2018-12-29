JDU leader Jaleshwar Mahato joins Congress

Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 29: Jaleshwar Mahato, President of Janata Dal (United) Jharkhand and former Cabinet Minister in Jharkhand, joined Congress party on Saturday.

He represented the Baghmara (Vidhan Sabha constituency) during the year 2000 to 2009. He represented the constituency as a Janata Dal (United) MLA.

Mahato was Jharkhand State President of Janata Dal (United). He is known for his infrastructural developments in whole Jharkhand during his tenure as a Minister in Jharkhand and for his clean image.