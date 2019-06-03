  • search
    JD(U)-BJP leaders give each others Iftar parties a miss

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Patna, June 03: The relationship between the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and BJP is becoming an uncomfortable one. The JD(U) had opted out of the Modi government after being offered just one portfolio.

    Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar had however said that there is no trouble with the BJP and his party would remain with the NDA. On Sunday Kumar expanded his council of ministers. He kept eight for the JD(U), while giving just one for the BJP. The BJP is yet to decide on which MLA would take up the post.

    File photo of Nitish Kumar
    File photo of Nitish Kumar

    Hours after the expansion, there were more uncomfortable moments after both sides giving the Iftar parties a miss. The JD(U) had organised an Iftar party at the Haj Bhavan, but not BJP leader attended it. On the other hand Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi arranged a Iftar party, but the JD(U) leaders gave it a miss.

