JDS MLA M K Kumaraswamy appointed as JD(S) president, says HD Deve Gowda

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, July 04: Veteran Karnataka politician and Janata Dal (Secular) president HD Deve Gowda on Thursday said that Madhu Bangarappa will be the working president of JDS. It is also likely that he may appoint HK Kumaraswamy, a Dalit MLA from Sakleshpur who will succeed AH Vishwanath as state president of the JD(S).

HK Kumaraswamy had won from Sakleshpur, a reserved constituency in Hassan district, six consecutive times.

While speaking to reporters, Gowda said,''Former state president of the party AH Vishwanath resigned after my loss in Lok Sabha elections from Tumakuru. I have named 5 time MLA & former minister HK Kumaraswamy as the new state president of the party.

Karnataka government: How more MLAs need to resign for BJP to form government

''Madhu Bangarappa will be the working president of JDS. We have decided to have only one working president, there is no question of multiple working presidents. Nikhil Kumaraswamy will be the new youth wing president of the party,'' he also said.