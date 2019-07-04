JDS MLA HK Kumaraswamy appointed as JD(S) president, says HD Deve Gowda

By Simran Kashyap

Bengaluru, July 04: Veteran Karnataka politician and Janata Dal (Secular) president HD Deve Gowda on Thursday said that Madhu Bangarappa will be the working president of JDS. It is also likely that he may appoint HK Kumaraswamy, a Dalit MLA from Sakleshpur who will succeed AH Vishwanath as state president of the JD(S).

HK Kumaraswamy had won from Sakleshpur, a reserved constituency in Hassan district, six consecutive times.

While speaking to reporters, Gowda said,''Former state president of the party AH Vishwanath resigned after my loss in Lok Sabha elections from Tumakuru. I have named 5 time MLA & former minister HK Kumaraswamy as the new state president of the party.

''Madhu Bangarappa will be the working president of JDS. We have decided to have only one working president, there is no question of multiple working presidents,'' he also said.

In a surprise move, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, has been appointed the youth wing president.

On being appointed JD(S) Youth Wing President, Nikhil Kumaraswamy said,''Last week I said questions might arise that your family dynasty continues, but this came as a shock for me. I was really surprised when HD Deve Gowda Ji took this call. I am looking forward to work for the party.''