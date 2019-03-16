JDS Gen. Sec Danish Ali joins BSP 25 days ahead of LS polls

  • search
    Lucknow, Mar 16: In a surprising political development, Janata Dal (Secular) General Secretary Danish Ali, who until recently was involved in alliance negotiations with Congress and JD(S), joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday.

    JDS leader Dalish ALi joins BSP. Courtesy: ANI news
    After joing the BSP, Danish ALi said, "JD(S) doesn't have a large organisation structure in Uttar Pradesh. Despite all my efforts I could not have raised it in my 'janmabhoomi, my 'karmabhoomi'....The way in which there is a threat to constitution today, it has become essential to use our energy with a strong leadership."

    "I never asked for anything even when I was in JD(S), it was upto HD Deve Gowda ji to decide what work to assign me. I have come here after taking the blessings and  permission of Deve Gowda ji. I will work wherever Behen ji assigns me, said Ali.

    Three days ago Danish Ali had met with Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Kochi and finalised the Congress-JDS seat-sharing in Karnataka. The Congress and JDS agreed on 20-8 seat-sharing deal.

    Ali had been considered the 'Delhi face' of the JD(S) for years and was considered close to party patriarch H.D. Deve Gowda. Ali had, in fact, been the face of the JD(S) in Delhi for over 22 years.

