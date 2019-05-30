JD (U) not to be part of Modi cabinet

New Delhi, May 30: After days of hectic parleys, the JD (U) has reportedly decided not to be the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

As per reports, the JD (U) had demanded two cabinet berths, but the BJP was willing to give just one. The offer by the BJP was reportedly not acceptable to the JD (U).

"They wanted only one person from JDU in the cabinet, so it would have been just a symbolic participation. We informed them that it is ok we don't need it. It is not a big issue, we are fully in NDA and not upset at all.We are working together, no confusion," Nitish Kumar told media today.

Earlier today, Bihar chief minister and JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah to discuss about the cabinet.

JD (U) won 16 of the 17 seats it had contested from Bihar. The BJP and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) won all 17 seats and six seats, respectively, which they contested, giving the NDA 39 out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

In the 2015 Bihar assembly polls, BJP fought against a Congress-RJD-JD(U) combine and fared badly. In 2017, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar switched side to the BJP-led NDA, ousting the Congress-RJD combine. In the 243-seat Bihar assembly, the RJD is the largest party with 79 seats, followed by the JD(U) (73 seats), the BJP (55 seats) and the Congress (27 seats).