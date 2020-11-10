JD(U) releases its manifesto;seeks to know from rivals source of money for fulfilling its poll promises

JD(U) leads in Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha by-poll

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Patna, Nov 10: The JD(U) has established a lead of more than 16,000 votes over its nearest Congress rival in the by-election to the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency as counting of votes is underway on the Parliamentary seat where voting was held alongside the state elections.

As per the Election Commission website, JD(U)s Sunil Kumar has polled 2,22,200 votes of the total 5,67,436 counted till around 3 pm. His nearest rival Pravesh Kumar Mishra of the Congress has polled 2,05,718 votes till now.

The by-poll to the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency has been necessitated by the death of JD(U) sitting MP Baidyanath Mahto, Sunil Kumars father.

There are seven candidates fighting in the by-poll.

The polling was held on November 7, when the third phase of voting had taken place for the three-phase Bihar Assembly elections.