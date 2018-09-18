New Delhi, Sep 18: Political strategist Prashant Kishor, who joined the Janata Dal (United) of Bihar Nitish Kumar on Sunday will continue to mentor Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) which he had founded in April 2015.

Kishor will also continue to prepare and execute strategies for Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh where polls are scheduled for next year, an Indian Express report said.

According to the report, the I-PAC of Kishor had identified that people in remote areas of Andhra Pradesh want better drinking facility than industrialisation. It said that the 'Praja Sankalp Yatra' by Reddy that crossed 3,000 km on Monday, was an idea of Kishor to reach the masses.

Under the 'Navaratnalu' programme, the I-PAC has suggested that the YSR Congress make promises that draws public attention. Under this programme, the nine assurances that Reddy has promised to implement immediately after forming the government include better drainage facilities, piped drinking water, ban on sale and consumption of alcohol, among others.

Kishor had made a commitment to the YSRCP in 2017 to assist it in preparing strategies to take on the ruling TDP, headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Kishor is expected to give inputs to YSRC on strengthening the party organisation besides preparing strategies to take on the ruling TDP headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Having failed to gain power in AP in the 2014 elections soon after the bifurcation of undivided AP, the YSR Congress is determined to wrest power in 2019.

Kishor had hinted at entering politics earlier. Interacting with students at the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad last week, Kishor said he was done with campaigning for individuals and ready for "electoral politics".

"In 2019, you would not see Prashant Kishor campaigning for anyone in the manner and form in which I have been campaigning in the last four to five years," he had reportedly said.

During the 2014 general elections, he had successfully prepared the campaign chart for Narendra Modi but parted ways with him soon after due to differences with the BJPleadership.

Besides helping BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kishor was reportedly successful in offering a sound strategy to the 'Mahagathbandhan' in the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections.

He was also reportedly the brain behind incumbent Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's strategy in Punjab assembly polls, though he faced flak from a section of Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh.