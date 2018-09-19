  • search

JD(U) hopeful of contesting polls in Jammu Kashmir

By PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Jammu, Sep 19: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday (Sep 19) announced its participation in the upcoming municipal and panchayat polls, but demanded adequate security for its candidates.

    Representational photo
    Representational photo

    "We are going to fight the urban local body and panchayat polls, and our candidates in north Kashmir's Kupwara and Baramulla districts have already started getting forms from the authorities concerned," JD(U) state president G M Shaheen told reporters here. "We appeal to Governor Satya Pal Malik to ensure adequate security to the candidates including our party activists and ensure free-and-fair polls," he added.

    Shaheen accused the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party of playing politics by boycotting the elections. "Otherwise, why did the two parties took part in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council polls?" he asked. "They know the people are fed up with them and took the escape route... If they believe in what they say, then they should boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls as well. But I know they will not do that and will be in the forefront during those elections."

    Referring to his rallies in the Jammu region, the JD(U) leader said people were very happy that the polls were taking place after a very long time, but were "angry" at the PDP and BJP for their alleged failure on all fronts during their coalition rule. "We see an opportunity to fill the gap created by the previous PDP-BJP government due to its misrule," he said, asserting that his party had made great gains across the state. Continuing his tirade against the BJP, he alleged that the saffron party had failed to address the aspirations of the people of Jammu despite being in power in the state and Centre.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    jdu jammu and kashmir polls

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue