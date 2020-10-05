JD(U), BJP reach 122-121 seat deal for Bihar polls

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Oct 05: Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United and the Bharatiya Janata Party finalised seat-sharing formula for Bihar polls. BJP gets 121 seats, JDU 122

Of the 122 seats in JD(U)'s share, five seats will go to Jitin Ram Manjhi's HAM. Of the BJP's 121 seats, some will be given to Mukesh Nishad's Vikassheel Insaan Party or VIP.

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav is the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar, his party will contest 144 of a total 243 seats.

However, the multi-party alliance suffered a jolt when a minor constituent Vikashheel Insaan Party (VIP) floated by Mukesh Sahani, a former Bollywood set designer, announced a dramatic exit alleging betrayal.

Bihar has a 243-member Assembly.

The RJD had won 81 seats in 2015 while the Congress bagged 27.

The Bihar assembly elections would be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7. The counting of votes will be taken up on November 10.