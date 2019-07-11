JD(S) petition to disqualify 3 rebel MLAs not in format: Speaker

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Bengaluru, July 11: After the Congress, the JD(S) Thursday said the party too has approached the Assembly Speaker seeking disqualification of three of its legislators, who are among the 16 MLAs who have resigned, pushing the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government to the brink of collapse.

The three MLAs against whom JD(S) has sought disqualification are AH Vishwanath (Hunsur), KC Narayanagowda (KR Pet) and K Gopalaiah (Mahalakshmi Layout).

However, Speaker Ramesh Kumar said he cannot take cognisance of the JD(S)s petition to disqualify the legislators as it was not filed in the proper format.

The party has sought their disqualification for indulging in "anti-party" activities and for giving up membership voluntarily in the interest of justice.

Karnataka: Rebels tender resignation, Speaker takes time to decide

"Yesterday I have filed a petition against three JD(S) MLAs seeking action under anti-defection law. Today I have submitted documents to Speakers office," JD(S) spokesperson Ramesh Babu said in a statement, adding that he was accompanied by advocates.

However, the speaker said he cannot take cognisance of the JD(S)s application to disqualify MLAs as it was not filed in the proper format, and those who have submitted it were neither MLAs nor party leaders in the House.

In its petition seeking disqualification of the MLAs, the JD(S) alleged that the MLAs had participated in "anti-party activities" by identifying themselves with BJP and are now trying to destabilise the coalition government.

The MLAs had addressed the media making serious allegations against the JD(S) and the coalition government, he said, adding they had acted against the directions of the party and had failed to attend the JD(S) legislature party meeting without any valid reasons.

The MLAs had also met the Governor and declared that they had withdrawn support to the government without informing the leaders of the party, the petition said.

"The facts and circumstances clearly demonstrate that the respondents have voluntarily given up the membership of JD(S). In view of the aforesaid facts and circumstances it is clear that the MLAs have got themselves disqualified from being the MLAs.

It is therefore clear that the ingredients of section 2(1) (a) of the 10th schedule of the constitution of India had been attracted by them for being disqualified from their membership," it said.

Fighting to save the coalition government, the Congress had on Tuesday sought disqualification of its rebel legislators and accused the BJP of using money power to lure its members .

The party, however, did not move any petition against seven time MLA Ramalinga Reddy, and said he was an "exception."

Among the 16 MLAs who have resigned 13 are from the Congress and three from JD(S).

Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao Thursday appeared before the Speaker in connection with the petition they had moved recently seeking disqualification of rebel party MLAs.

"We have moved petition against MLAs under anti-defection law, today hearing was done concerning two members, against other members also we have given petition to Speaker.

He has to decide whether they have to be disqualified or not, only then resignation and other issues will come in... Our petition is against all members who have resigned, except Ramalinga Reddy," Rao told reporters.