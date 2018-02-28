Who is Vijayendra Saraswathi? Next head of Kanchipuram mutt

Jayendra Saraswathi will be succeeded by Vijayendra Saraswathi, the 70th head of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam. Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi, the 69th pontiff of the Kanchi Mutt, died on Wednesday. His body is kept at the mutt for public view.

According to a report in The Hindu, Saraswathi was facing breathing issues for a couple of weeks. He had been taken to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai in January after his health deteriorated rapidly.

Saraswathi was the 69th pontiff of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, which was established by Adi Shankaracharya in the Fifth Century AD. Saraswathi was named by Chandrasekharendra Swamigal, who was also known as Periyavar, as his successor in 1954.

The seer shot to national infamy when his name emerged in an alleged conspiracy to kill Sankarraman, an accountant in his mutt. His consequent arrest in November 2004 shocked the Hindu clergy. Saraswathi was acquitted in the murder case in 2016.

