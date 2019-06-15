  • search
    Jayaprada’s plea challenging Azam Khan’s election rejected on technical ground

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Lucknow, June 15: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court Friday dismissed a writ petition of BJP leader Jayaprada challenging the election of Azam Khan from the Rampur parliamentary constituency in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

    A bench comprising Justice Rajan Roy and Justice N K Jauhari dismissed the writ petition of BJP leader Jayaprada on the grounds of lack of territorial jurisdiction.

    Jayaprada's plea challenging Azam Khan's election rejected on technical ground

    The bench said Rampur falls under the jurisdiction of the Allahabad High Court and hence, a petition in the Lucknow bench is not maintainable.

    Azam Khan breaks down, says he is being treated like a "terrorist"

    The court also said that the writ petition itself is not maintainable and only an election petition can be moved in such circumstances.

    The petition was filed by Jayaprada and argued by her lawyer Amar Singh.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 15, 2019, 7:06 [IST]
