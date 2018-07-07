  • search

Jayant Sinha stands ground, defends garlanding Ramgarh lynching accused

    New Delhi, July 7: Union Minister Jayant Sinha, who drew flak for reportedly garlanding and welcoming the accused in the Ramgarh lynching case, on Saturday defended his action and said the court has suspended the sentence.

    Union Minister Jayant Sinha
    "I have full faith in our judiciary and rule of law. Unfortunately, irresponsible statements are being made about my actions when all that I am doing is honoring due process of law. Those that are innocent will be spared and guilty will be appropriately punished," Sinha told the media.

    "In the Ramgarh case (mob lynching), the Ranchi High Court, which is the first court of appeal, has suspended the sentence of the accused and released them on bail while admitting their case. The case will once again be re-heard," he added.

    The convicts were led by local BJP leader Amardeep Yadav, who is also the OBC Morcha president of the party. Sinha was present with sweets and garlands to reportedly felicitate the convicts.

    Eight of the 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in the Alimuddin Ansari lynching case in Ramgarh were granted bail by Jharkhand High Court last week.

    [Union Minister Jayant Sinha garlands Ramgarh lynching convicts after release on bail]

    On June 29 last year, a mob led by supporters of Bajrang Dal and the local cow protection committee intercepted Ansari's vehicle, in which he was carrying beef, in Ramgarh town. The vehicle was set afire and Ansari was beaten to death. The 11 accused had been sentenced to life imprisonment on March 21 by a fast track court. A division bench led by Justice HC Mishra passed the bail order.

