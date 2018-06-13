Jayanagar assembly: Sowmya Reddy wins, Congress tally 79 in Assembly

JD(S)-Congress joint candidate Congress' Sowmya Reddy (54,045) won Jayanagar assembly seat by 3,775 votes, defeating BJP's BN Prahlad (50,270). Now, the Congress tally reached 79 in Karnataka Vidhana Soudha.

Independent candidate and anti-corruption crusader Ravikrishna Reddy, who polled 1,861 votes, lost the deposit.

With this victory, Congress has MLAs in 15 out of the 28 Assembly seats of Bengaluru.

Ramalinga Reddy, the father of Sowmya Reddy, represented the Jayanagar assembly constituency for four terms between 1989 and 2004. Reddy moved to BTM Layout after delimitation.

Congress workers celebrate outside counting centre in Bengaluru after party candidate Sowmya Reddy leads over BJP's BN Prahlad in Jayanagar assembly constituency. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/OZWSTn1rUN — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018

The election for Bengaluru's Jayanagar constituency held on June 11. Jayanagar is one of the two constituencies in the State where polling was postponed by the Election Commission.

The polling in remaining 222 out of 224 assembly seats was held on May 12.

The election in Jayanagar was postponed after BJP candidate, B N Vijaykumar passed away while he was campaigning days before May 12 elections. The BJP has fielded Vijayakumar's brother B N Prahlad Babu, who will face Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy's daughter Sowmya Reddy.

In all, 19 candidates are in the fray, including independent nominee Ravi Krishna Reddy. The JD(S) which formed the government with the Congress withdrew its candidate at the last minute.

More details awaited.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day