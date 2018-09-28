Jayamala welcomes Sabarimala verdict, says it's a victory for women

Bengaluru, Sep 28: Women and Child Development Minister Jayamala on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala entry and claimed that it's a victory for women.

"The Constitution does not discriminate between women and men. There cannot be temples only for men and only for women," she said.

Jayamala is a staunch devotee of Lord Ayyappa, the deity at Sabarimala.

In 2006, a famed astrologer, P Unnikrishna Panicker, conducted a temple-centric assignment called 'Devaprasnam' and declared having found signs of a woman's entry into the temple sometime ago. Subsequently, Jayamala admitted that she had entered the temple way back in 1986. A complaint was filed in this regard and case was on in Kerala High Court.

However, the high court quashed the charge sheet filed by the police on the basis of astrological findings in 2012.

In a verdict which only strengthens the concept of 'gender equality', the Supreme Court today lifted the ban on the entry of women in Sabarimala temple. The court further stated that biological reasons should not be considered for the continuation of an age-old tradition.

Reading out a majority 4:1 verdict on Friday CJI Dipak Misra said women were equally entitled to worship and that the rule which prevented the entry of women of the 10 to 50 age group went against the right to worship of Hindu women and the right to equality.

The court said it could not allow patriarchy to overwhelm religion as it would be violative of the right of worship of women.

The CJI, and Justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud concurred with the view while Justice Indu Malhotra read out a dissenting verdict.