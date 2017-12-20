Jayalalithaa's videos from hospital released ahead of R K Nagar bypoll

RK Nagar Bypolls : Jayalalithaa's video at Apollo hospital relased, Watch here | Oneindia News

A day before the R K Nagar bypoll, TTV Dinakaran has released a video showing Jayalalithaa in the hospital. In a strategically timed move, Dinakaran's team has released the footage to counter suspicion of Jayalalithaa being unconscious throughout her treatment at the Apollo hospital.

The 20-second video shows Jayalalithaa watching TV from the hospital bed. Jayalalithaa is seen sipping juice and the tubes from her throat indicate that the video is from a time after she underwent tracheostomy. In November last year, doctors at the Apollo hospital performed a tracheostomy on the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

The video is aimed at destroying all claims of the Edappadi Palanisamy and O Panneerselvam camp raising doubts over Jayalalithaa's actual health status while undergoing treatment at the Apollo hospital. The two camps merged only after an inquiry commission was formed by the government.

TTV Dinakaran had claimed that there were videos to prove Jayalalithaa's well being at the hospital and the same have been strategically released a day ahead of the R K Nagar bypoll. The video is expected to turn the tide further in favour of TTV Dinakaran who already enjoys considerable clout in the constituency. The R K Nagar bypoll is scheduled to take place on December 21.

OneIndia News