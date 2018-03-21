'Jayalalithaa’s stress, health issues due to conviction in DA case', says Sasikala

Jayalalithaa's stress and health issues were mainly caused due to the conviction and imprisonment in the disproportionate assets case, her close aide Sasikala Natrajan has claimed.

In an affidavit filed before the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry probing the death of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Sasikala said that Jayalalithaa had indicated that she was unwell, following which she was rushed to the hospital.

On September 22, 2016, at around 9.30 pm Jayalalithaa who was in the bathroom at her Poes Garden residence indicated that she was unwell. I helped her to her bed where she fainted the affidavit also states.

Soon after she fainted, Sasikala's relative and a doctor, K S Sivakumar were called in along with two personal security personnel and a driver.

The 55-page affidavit also states that Sivakumar called Vijay Kumar Reddy at the Appolo Hospital, following which two ambulances were dispatched. While she was being taken in the ambulance, she regained consciousness. She then asked where she was being taken to which Sasikala replied, 'to the hospital.'

Sasikala said that on the same day earlier she had suggested to Jayalalithaa that she be taken to the hospital, but she had refused to go. In the affidavit, she further states that Jayalalithaa's health issues and stress were mainly due to the disproportionate assets case in which she had been convicted by a trial court in Bengaluru. She was however acquitted by the Karnataka High Court. The Supreme Court had upheld the verdict of the trial court, but by then Jayalalithaa had passed away.

The affidavit states that the mental stress had affected her health. She had later decided to contest from the R K Nagar constituency in Chennai only because her mobility had been affected due to high levels of blood sugar, Sasikala also said in the affidavit.

Her health deteriorated significantly in the first week of September 2016 due to fluctuating blood sugar levels. A diabetologist and a dermatologist were consulted and they prescribed low dosage steroid tablets. She had recovered but had a fever on September 19. She attended her last public event on September 21, the affidavit also states.

She also said that former Tamil Nadu Governor, C Vidyasagar Rao and AIADMK leaders, O Paneerselvam and Thambi Durai had met Jayalalithaa in hospital in September and October. Jayalalithaa had also met Veeraperumal and Perumalswamy her personal security officers. She had told them that she was fine and the doctors had asked her to stay a few more days. I can go home soon, she had also told them according to the affidavit.

Further, she said that she had made videos of Jayalalithaa with her permission. These have been submitted to the commission. The footage also includes Jayalalithaa being treated in 2015 and 2016 before the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. This was done with a view to documenting her health, Sasikala also said.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day