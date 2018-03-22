Jayalalithaa was watching Jai Veea Hanuman before she passed away: Sasikala

The last serial that Jayalalithaa watched before she passed away was Jai Veera Hanuman. On the evening of December 4 2016 before the former Tamil Nadu chief minister suffered a massive cardiac arrest, she had watched a serial and even asked for coffee, her close aide Sasikala Natarajan said.

In the affidavit filed before the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission which is probing Jayalalithaa's death, Sasikala said that she was watching a serial at around 4.20 pm. She had even asked for coffee and a bun which was brought in by the nurse.

Sasikala says that after the serial had ended, she had turned off the television using a remote. A lady doctor and a nurse were in the room while Dr V Ramesh was waiting outside.

In the affidavit she further says that suddenly Akka's (Jayalalithaa) body shook and her tongue slipped out to the side. She clenched her teeth and was trying to say something. I rushed towards her and supported her. Her hands were raised towards me and she was trying to say something, Sasikala further said in the affidavit.

The doctors rushed to the room and I was told to sit besides her and call out loudly. I shouted out 'Akka Akka.' She then looked at me and then closed her eyes, the affidavit also states.

