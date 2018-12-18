Jayalalithaa’s hospital bill: Rs 6.85 crore spent on treatment, Rs 1.17 crore on food

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Dec 18: During her 75 days of hospitalisation at the Apollo hospital, Jayalalithaa's food bill had come around Rs 1.17 crore and a total of 6.8 crore was spent on her treatment, according to media reports.

The one page summary shows Rs. 6,85,00,000 as the total bill with a detailed break-up and an outstanding amount of Rs. 44.56 lakh. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham has claimed that it settled Rs 6 crore to the hospital on June 15, 2017and Rs 41 lakh earlier on October 13, 2016.

Though an amount of Rs. 41.13 lakh is shown as being received by the hospital on October 13, 2016, no mention is made of who made that payment.

Of the total cost, 'food and beverage services', which shows Rs. 1,17,04,925, the counsel said it includes a whole lot of people like visitors. The break-up shows consultation fee as Rs. 71 lakh.

A UK based doctor Richard Beale was paid Rs. 92 lakh and a Singapore based hospital Rs. 1.29 crore for professional charges respectively and room rent was Rs. 1.24 crore (which includes the cost of occupancy of several rooms by her attendants) during the late leader's hospital stay.

In an affidavit filed before the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission, which is probing the former Chief Minister's death, Apollo Hospital shared the details about the bill amount and expenses incurred on Jayalalithaa's treatment.

When contacted about the leak of the bill, both the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry and a legal counsel for the hospital in the panel denied dissemination from their respective sides.

The bill is, however, genuine and it was submitted in the panel on November 27, 2018, the hospital counsel said.

"The bill summary is not a complete factual reflection of all the details because the details were produced in more than 200 pages.

We are surprised and shocked that a confidential document, which was submitted to the commission on November 27, is out in the open," hospital counsel Maimoona Badsha told PTI.

In 2016, Jayalalithaa was admitted to the Apollo Hospital after her health deteriorated and she stayed there for 75 days. Jayalalithaa died of multiple organ failure on December 5, 2016. Her death has been a subject of great controversy.