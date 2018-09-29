Jayalalithaa DA case: SC rejects curative plea by Karnataka

New Delhi, Sep 29: A curative petition filed by Karnataka in the Jayalalithaa DA case has beem rejected. The state had challenged the abatement of its appeal against the acquittal of former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa and recovery of Rs 100 crore fine in the case.

A three-judge Bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Madan B Lokur recently dismissed the curative in their chambers.

They held that the curative had no merits. Curative is a rare legal remedy. The State had to prove either violation of natural principles of justice or bias on the part of the judges who had decided the appeal.

"The application for personal hearing is rejected. We have gone through the curative petitions and the relevant documents. In our opinion no case is made out," the Bench said.

It may be recalled that the court had rejected a review plea last year.

The State had contended that the Supreme Court finding in its February 14, 2017 judgment that the corruption case against Jayalalithaa stood abated with her demise was an "error on the face of the record", which merits a re-look.