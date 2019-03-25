  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jaya Prada likely to join BJP, to be pitted against SP's Azam Khan from Rampur

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Mar 25: Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. Her decision to join the saffron party comes barely weeks ahead of the high-pitched Lok Sabha election.

    File photo of Jaya Prada
    File photo of Jaya Prada

    According to the reports, Jaya Prada is likely to be fielded against the Samajwadi party's Azam Khan in the Rampur Lok Sabha constituency.

    Their personal and political rivalry is widely known as once Jaya Prada compared Azam Khan to barbaric ruler Khilji.

    "Though I call Azam Khan my brother, the way he tried to take revenge on me in various ways...whenever I watched Khilji (in 'Padmaavat' movie), the character reminded me of him," the former Rampur MP had told reporters.

    Lok Sabha elections 2019: Cricketer Gautam Gambhir joins BJP

    She had made serious allegations against senior SP leader, including a claim that he "attempted an acid attack" on her.

    In the past, Jaya Prada had also accused Khan of circulating material to sully her image.

    Jaya Prada started her political stint with N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) but she quit the TDP following a dispute with the Andhra CM. Later, she joined hands with Samajwadi Party and became MP from Rampur between 2004- 2009.

    In 2010, she was expelled from the SP, after which she floated Rashtriya Lok Manch along with Amar Singh.

    Rampur is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, which was formed before 1957.

    The polling in UP, which sends the largest number of 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, will be held in seven phases. Voting in UP will be held on April 11, 18, 23, 29, May 6, 12, 19.

    More JAYA PRADA News

    Read more about:

    jaya prada azam khan lok sabha elections 2019 bjp

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue