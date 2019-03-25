Jaya Prada likely to join BJP, to be pitted against SP's Azam Khan from Rampur

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Mar 25: Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. Her decision to join the saffron party comes barely weeks ahead of the high-pitched Lok Sabha election.

According to the reports, Jaya Prada is likely to be fielded against the Samajwadi party's Azam Khan in the Rampur Lok Sabha constituency.

Their personal and political rivalry is widely known as once Jaya Prada compared Azam Khan to barbaric ruler Khilji.

"Though I call Azam Khan my brother, the way he tried to take revenge on me in various ways...whenever I watched Khilji (in 'Padmaavat' movie), the character reminded me of him," the former Rampur MP had told reporters.

She had made serious allegations against senior SP leader, including a claim that he "attempted an acid attack" on her.

In the past, Jaya Prada had also accused Khan of circulating material to sully her image.

Jaya Prada started her political stint with N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) but she quit the TDP following a dispute with the Andhra CM. Later, she joined hands with Samajwadi Party and became MP from Rampur between 2004- 2009.

In 2010, she was expelled from the SP, after which she floated Rashtriya Lok Manch along with Amar Singh.

Rampur is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, which was formed before 1957.

The polling in UP, which sends the largest number of 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, will be held in seven phases. Voting in UP will be held on April 11, 18, 23, 29, May 6, 12, 19.