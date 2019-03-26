Jaya Prada joins BJP, may contest from Rampur

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 26: Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Jaya Prada was officially inducted in the BJP at party headquarter in New Delhi.

Jaya Prada is likely to contest 2019 Lok Sabha election from Rampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh against Samajwadi Party's key candidate Azam Khan.

Calling it an "important moment" in her life, Jaya Prada said "I am a part of national party and I'm in a party, where the leader leads on issues of national security".

"Whether it is films or politics, I have always worked with everything I have," Jaya Prada said.