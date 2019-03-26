  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jaya Prada joins BJP, may contest from Rampur

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 26: Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Jaya Prada was officially inducted in the BJP at party headquarter in New Delhi.

    Jaya Prada
    Jaya Prada

    Jaya Prada is likely to contest 2019 Lok Sabha election from Rampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh against Samajwadi Party's key candidate Azam Khan.

    Calling it an "important moment" in her life, Jaya Prada said "I am a part of national party and I'm in a party, where the leader leads on issues of national security".

    "Whether it is films or politics, I have always worked with everything I have," Jaya Prada said.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    new delhi jaya prada bjp lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 13:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue