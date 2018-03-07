Jaya Bachchan likely to be Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha candidate

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Jaya Bachchan is likely to be the party's candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, according to the sources. The biennial elections will be held on March 23 to replace the 58 Rajya Sabha members who are set to retire later this year.

Bachchan was first elected in 2004 as a Samajwadi Party member of parliament, representing Rajya Sabha till March 2006. She got a second term from June 2006 until July 2010. She was re-elected in 2012 for the third term.

Speaking on this, Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh said,''Jaya Bachchan was consistently loyal to the Samajwadi Party, its system and hierarchy. She has proved to be better a politician than Naresh Agrawal.''

Earlier it was speculated that the Trinamool Congress is likely to nominate actor and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Jaya Bachchan as its candidate from West Bengal to Rajya Sabha. Jaya Bachchan's third term in the Upper House comes to an end on April 3.

The terms of the 58 Rajya Sabha members from 16 states expire in April and May. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of retiring members, at 10, followed by Maharashtra and Bihar (6), Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal (5), Gujarat and Karnataka (4), Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Rajasthan (3), Jharkhand (2), and Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand (1).

OneIndia News

