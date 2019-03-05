  • search
    Jay Panda says PM Modi, Shah leadership can turn around Odisha

    New Delhi, Mar 04: After joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former BJD MP Baijayant Jay Panda in an exclusive interview to news agency ANI said only BJP under PM Modi and party President Amit Shah is capable of turning around the economic and political situation in Odisha.

    Former Biju Janata Dal MP Baijayant Jay Panda greets BJP national president Amit Shah after joining Bharatiya Janata Party, in New Delhi, Monday, March 4, 2019. (PTI Photo)
    Former Biju Janata Dal MP Baijayant Jay Panda greets BJP national president Amit Shah after joining Bharatiya Janata Party, in New Delhi, Monday, March 4, 2019. (PTI Photo)

    Former BJD MP Baijayant Jay Panda, said, "Earlier I used to be a member of BJD, it was an ally of the BJP from the day it was founded. In recent years the party has gone in a different direction and has stopped supporting policies which are in the nation's interest."

    "Industries in Odisha are being harassed, goons supported by govt are rampaging. Odisha isn't able to attract investment or create jobs, law & order has broken down. Only BJP under PM Modi and party President Amit Shah is capable of turning it around, " said Panda.

    Panda tweeted, "Grateful for support recd from all over. On auspicious #MahaShivratri I've decided to join @BJP4India & work under the leadership of @narendramodi Ji to serve Odisha & India to the best of my ability."

     

    Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Baijayant 'Jay' Panda joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    bjp odisha narendra modi

