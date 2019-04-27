  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Jay Panda faces uphill task to retain stronghold Kendrapara

    By
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Apr 27: It will be a high-voltage clash in Kendrapara, Odisha where Bharatiya Janata Party's Baijayant 'Jay' Panda is taking on BJD's Anubhav Mohanty.

    There is a Congress candidate in the fray, a prominent High Court lawyer, Dharanidhar Nayak who had also contested the 2014 elections and had managed to capture the second spot. However, this time it is expected to be a BJD-BJP face off.

    Baijayant Jay Panda
    Baijayant Jay Panda

    Panda, who was a Rajya Sabha member from 2000 to 2009 and became a Lok Sabha MP thereafter has been the party's most visible face in Delhi. From 2000 to 2014, Panda became the introverted Patnaik's link to Delhi and the party's voice in the national media.

    Baijayant Panda, who was first suspended and then quit the BJD last year after being allegedly marginalised in the ruling party in Odisha, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier in March.

    EC cancels suspension of IAS officer who checked PM Modi's chopper in Odisha

    While, retaining Kendrapara has also become a prestige issue for Naveen Patnaik as the constituency is regarded as his late father Biju Patnaik's forte. No candidate opposing the Patnaik family had won the seat for almost the last fifty years.

    Polling in six parliamentary constituencies, including Kendrapara and 42 Assembly seats will be held on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

    lok-sabha-home

    More KENDRAPARA News

    Read more about:

    kendrapara odisha bjp bjd lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2019, 16:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue