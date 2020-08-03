YouTube
    Srinagar, Aug 03: A Territorial Army (TA) jawan has gone missing and his vehicle was found burnt in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

    The officials suspect that he might have been kidnapped by militants.

    Jawan goes missing in J&K, his burnt vehicle found

    A vehicle registered in the name of Muzzaffar Manzoor, a resident of Shopian district, was set ablaze by unknown persons at Rambhama area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district late Sunday night, the officials said.

    They said Manzoor serves in the Territorial Army and could not be contacted.

    The officials said they suspect that he might have been kidnapped by militants, adding that efforts were on to trace him.

    Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 12:01 [IST]
