Jawan abducted in Kashmir: All possible angles under probe

The abduction of an Indian Army jawan, identified as Aurangzeb has sent the security mechanism into a tizzy. While a massive search operation has been launched to secure the release of the soldier, it must be noted that he was on the radar of the terrorists for sometime now.

While a manhunt has been launched to find him, the agencies are also looking into the possibility whether he went on his own. All angles are under probe, a security official told OneIndia.

Aurangzeb was part of the team that undertook the Sameer Tiger encounter. The dreaded Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was taken down in an encounter April 2018. The abducted soldier along with a Major and his team were on the radar of the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist.

The threat perception to this team of the Rashtriya Rifles was high. The jawan was a PSO to Major Rohit Shukla who it may be recalled was challenged by Sameer Tiger ahead of the encounter.

The killing of Tiger was a big blow to the Hizbul Mujahideen. He was a close aide of Burhan Wani and one of the last few surviving members of the gang. Since the killing of Tiger, there has been a major lull in the activities of the Hizbul. Intelligence Bureau officials say that the entire team which undertook the operation was under the radar of the outfit.

Tiger, just hours before he was killed had threatened Major Rohit Shukla of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles.

The video in which he made the threat was circulated by the social media team of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

In 2016, he was booked for stone pelting. He was 21 at that time. He rose in the ranks of the Hizbul Mujahideen soon and had gone on to become a lethal terrorist. He was graded A++ by the Army and was on the hit-list for long. In the video clip, Tiger is heard handing out a threat to Major Shukla. He says, "If you have drank your mother's milk then come forward."

Hours later the Major and Tiger was face to face with each other. Major Shukla took Tiger down, but in the bargain suffered bullet injuries.

