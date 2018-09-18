Javadekar to confer Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2017 – 18 today

New Delhi, Sep 18: The Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar will confer the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2017 - 18 at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi, as a part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign launched by Prime Minister on 15th September, 2018.

Dr. Satya Pal Singh, Minister of State, HRD will also be present on the occasion.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, MHRD launched the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar in 2016-17 to honour the schools that have done exemplary work in the field of water, sanitation and hygiene. These awards are given to ensure long term sustainability and behaviour change towards cleanliness.

It also provides a benchmark and roadmap for schools to make further improvements. This year, first time the awards have also been extended to private schools besides government and government aided schools.

Salient Features of Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2017-18:

The methodology for the awards was evolved in consultation with UNICEF and Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), which were the Implementation and Technical partners for the awards.

The schools voluntarily applied online through a website and mobile App for the awards.

Schools were rated through a transparent mechanism on five broad parameters of (i) Water (ii) Toilet (iii) Hand washing with Soap (iv) Operations and Maintenance (v) Behaviour Change and Capacity Building.

Out of 52 Awardee schools, 37 schools are from rural areas and 15 from urban areas. 45 are government/government aided schools and 7 are private schools. Further, 24 are elementary and 28 are secondary/higher secondary schools. The awardee schools also include 5 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas and 2 Navodaya Vidyalayas.

4 States (Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh) and 9 districts (Pondicherry, Srikakulam, Chandigarh, Hisar, Karaikal, Latur, Nellore, South Goa, Vadodara) will also be awarded with Certificate of Recognition for having maximum number of schools awarded with National Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar.

Awardee schools will be given an additional school grant of Rs. 50,000/- along with Certificate of Recognition.