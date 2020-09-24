Javadekar slams Congress, says it is 'directionless', boycotts Parliament and protests outside

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 24: Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday termed the opposition's politics as "directionless" as it took a dig at its rivals for complaining to President Ram Nath Kovind over the passage of some key bills while "abdicating" the right to speak in Parliament.

    Prakash Javadekar

    Union minister Prakash Javadekar slammed the opposition parties, saying they boycotted Parliament when "revolutionary" labour bills were being debated and did not follow the Chair's direction to return to their seats for division of votes in Rajya Sabha during the passage of two farm bills.

    "They (opposition) shamed Rajya Sabha," the information and broadcasting minister told reporters about the ruckus in the House on Sunday following which eight opposition members were suspended.

    "The opposition's politics has become directionless. They had the right to sit in Parliament and express their views but they instead abdicated it and staged a walkout. They began protests and dharna outside and are now meeting the President," he said.

      The opposition boycotted Parliament and is now complaining everywhere, he said.

      During the session, the opposition parties were seen being against the passage of farm bills, and their delegation on Wednesday urged President Kovind not to give his assent to the same. They also called the passage of the bills "unconstitutional".

      Story first published: Thursday, September 24, 2020, 15:10 [IST]
      X